Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 64.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sprint by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprint during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in Sprint by 1,041.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sprint by 2,091.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO John Saw sold 62,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $372,166.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,972.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 92,729 shares of company stock worth $583,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sprint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Shares of S traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 717,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,536,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.00 and a beta of 0.13. Sprint Corp has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Sprint had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sprint’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

