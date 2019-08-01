Square (NYSE:SQ) Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Square to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura lifted their target price on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Square to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $80.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,222,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574,625. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4,049.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 3.31. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $341,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,269,081.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,249 shares of company stock worth $5,486,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 130.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.