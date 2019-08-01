SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.12 million.

SRCI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,820. SRC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

SRCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ifs Securities raised SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen started coverage on SRC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on SRC Energy in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on SRC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

