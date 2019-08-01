SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSNC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.87. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow acquired 17,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.76 per share, with a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,646. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 202.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 198.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

