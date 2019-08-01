St James House (LON:SJH) Stock Price Down 2%

St James House PLC (LON:SJH) dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.70 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38.70 ($0.51), approximately 739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The company has a market cap of $1.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

St James House Company Profile (LON:SJH)

St James House PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

