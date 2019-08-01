STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.44%.

STAA stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 2.32. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAA. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $2,223,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

