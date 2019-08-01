State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLL. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3 Technologies by 295.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

LLL stock remained flat at $$245.17 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,744,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $158.76 and a 12 month high of $260.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.37. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3 Technologies to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.