State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,097.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.79. 492,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.99. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

