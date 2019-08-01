State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VF were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in VF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in VF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Get VF alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.72. 1,554,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,041. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.