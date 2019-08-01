State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,358,000 after acquiring an additional 913,293 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,083,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,916,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,720,000 after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,289,000 after acquiring an additional 109,461 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after acquiring an additional 885,862 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $218.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $235,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,969. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $223.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

