State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,791 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 369.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,245. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.92.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.10.

In other news, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at $77,644,902.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock worth $17,659,170 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

