State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 212 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 33.2% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 66.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

MAR stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.69. The company had a trading volume of 853,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.87.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Grissen sold 13,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,872,929.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,636,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,207.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,155.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

