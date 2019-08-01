State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 795 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.56. 1,847,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $3,466,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $486,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,433 shares of company stock worth $6,680,525. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

