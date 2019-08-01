State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,740 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,483 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,005,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,416,000 after acquiring an additional 148,882 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.58 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 10,981,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,272,402. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

