State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,125 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,993,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 625,130 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 362,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,720,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,370,000 after acquiring an additional 761,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

NYSE BVN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,249. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BVN shares. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.