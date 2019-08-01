State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,797 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,375 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Bancolombia worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,871. Bancolombia SA has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bancolombia SA will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

CIB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

