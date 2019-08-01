State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $7.71 Million in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Newell Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Newell Brands by 163.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 195.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. 7,681,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,897. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $27.04.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.