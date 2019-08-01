State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Harley-Davidson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,230,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,463,000 after buying an additional 3,367,376 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,080,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,503,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,937,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,060,000 after buying an additional 95,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after buying an additional 762,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,664,000 after buying an additional 136,387 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $73,602.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $33.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $417,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $336,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,737 shares of company stock worth $1,699,899 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.82. 1,504,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,313. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $46.22.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

