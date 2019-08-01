State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of W. R. Berkley worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,128,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,024.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.15. 251,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,936. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.34.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

