State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,250 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,091,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,078,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,837,000 after acquiring an additional 673,868 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 169,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 216,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.71. 58,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,476. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.39 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.34.

In related news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $629,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $105,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,200 shares of company stock worth $742,192. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

