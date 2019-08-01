Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

SBT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 2,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,529. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 938.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

