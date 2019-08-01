Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Buys 2,090 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 443.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,894. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

