Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Acquires 18,345 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Total accounts for about 2.3% of Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in Total were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Total by 65.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 1,212.8% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Total SA has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.7128 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

