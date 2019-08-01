Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 667.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier Leonetti purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.99. 1,933,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

