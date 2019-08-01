Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 5.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $7,436,185.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,864,805. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.81.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.81. 650,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

