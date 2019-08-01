Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Sells 240 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors reduced its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for 3.3% of Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,783. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

