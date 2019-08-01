Stifel Nicolaus Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $21.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on FormFactor to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of FORM stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $19.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $62,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,602 shares in the company, valued at $772,799.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $871,104.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $158,074. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,416,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,315,000 after acquiring an additional 128,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,956,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,721,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 50,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

