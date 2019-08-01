Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) to Hold

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,324,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,569. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Yorktown Viii Associates Llc sold 1,825,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $23,020,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 82,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4,661.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 190,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 186,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

