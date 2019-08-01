Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $21.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,888.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,275. The company has a market capitalization of $946.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,937.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,248.39.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $31,862,157 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

