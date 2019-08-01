Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,181 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.6% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2,320.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,099.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. 505,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,886,240. The company has a market capitalization of $225.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $54.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

