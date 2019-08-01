Storj (STORJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $922,658.00

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Storj has a total market capitalization of $23.81 million and approximately $922,658.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, IDAX and OKEx. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00276912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.01467122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00116171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, IDAX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Liqui, ABCC, Tidex, OKEx, Liquid, Binance, CoinTiger, IDEX, Poloniex, Livecoin, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.