Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 20,100 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Stralem & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carnival by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $67.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

