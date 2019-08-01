Stralem & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Stralem & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 142,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 65,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.20. 100,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

