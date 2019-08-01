Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Inc (OTCMKTS:SENR) dropped 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 5,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally.

