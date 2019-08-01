Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 227.79% and a return on equity of 79.31%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million. Strongbridge Biopharma updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 66,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,630. The firm has a market cap of $140.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 951,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $4,552,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 90.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBBP. TheStreet lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.