Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 25,842 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for approximately 1.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in TELUS by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in TELUS by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 122,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 69,916 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

TU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 16,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.81. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4191 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 78.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

