Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 64,567 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.57. 492,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,864,864. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.