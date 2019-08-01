Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 27.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 86,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,966. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

