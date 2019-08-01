Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,028,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,254,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,703,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,694,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,850,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,361,000 after acquiring an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,409,000 after acquiring an additional 297,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

BAX stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.08. 825,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $86.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,001,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,000,950 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

