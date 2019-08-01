Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11,981.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 610,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 605,436 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 30,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $107.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.98. 64,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,433. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $73.94 and a 52-week high of $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

