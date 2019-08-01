Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,017 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $486,635,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,692 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.01. 4,997,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,950. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

