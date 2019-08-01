Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

