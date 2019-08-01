SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Procter & Gamble Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Procter & Gamble in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

Shares of PG stock opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $121.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $7,480,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,135 shares of company stock valued at $24,343,655. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,168.2% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,936,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,990 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2,495.7% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 125,010 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

