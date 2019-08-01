SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells $74,664.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $74,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,413 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $55,939.07.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82. SVMK Inc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SVMK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SVMK by 3,055.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in SVMK by 55.0% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

