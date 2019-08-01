Swallowfield (LON:SWL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swallowfield plc (LON:SWL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $206.50. Swallowfield shares last traded at $208.38, with a volume of 6,280 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $35.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.19.

Swallowfield Company Profile (LON:SWL)

Swallowfield plc engages in the development, formulation, and supply of personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers aerosol products, including personal care aerosols, bag on valve systems, and bag in can systems; and bath and body care products, such as body scrubs, body butters/lotions, shower gels, and bath foams.

