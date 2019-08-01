T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Neutral”

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTOO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.96.

Shares of TTOO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,553. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 535.26% and a negative return on equity of 325.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 150.0% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 124.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 149,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 82,605 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 44.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lau Associates LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

