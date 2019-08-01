Talanx (FRA:TLX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Talanx AG (FRA:TLX) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €38.56 ($44.84) and last traded at €38.34 ($44.58), approximately 47,309 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €38.08 ($44.28).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €38.43.

About Talanx (FRA:TLX)

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

