Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) will post $268.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.20 million to $274.70 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $203.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $987.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $945.52 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.06 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of TALO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 322,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,486. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.69. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Talos Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Talos Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

