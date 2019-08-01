Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.03. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 57,165 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06.

About Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

