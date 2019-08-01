Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $22.52 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $41,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.